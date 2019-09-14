Wilson will be added to the gameday roster from the practice squad for Sunday's game against Washington, the Cowboys' official website reports.

With Tavon Austin (concussion) sidelined, Wilson will slot in as the team's fifth wide receiver and primarily work on special teams.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week