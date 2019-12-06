Play

Wilson has been diagnosed with a sprained knee, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The good news for Wilson is his ACL is okay so his recovery will be much shorter than initially feared. The bad news is the Boise State product is a candidate for injured reserve given how late it is in the season. Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News added that the 24-year-old is projected to miss 4-6 weeks.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories