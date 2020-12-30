Wilson was not targeted during Sunday's 37-17 win against the Eagles.
During a vital Week 16 win, Wilson fielded 12 or more offensive snaps for the fifth time over his past six appearances. The 25-year-old continues to find himself in the midst of a production slump, however, remaining without a reception since Week 11. Wilson's most notable outing this season came when he racked up five catches for 107 yards and two touchdowns Sept. 27 at Seattle. But in his 10 outings since Dak Prescott's season-ending ankle injury, Wilson hasn't exceeded 10 receiving yards.
More News
-
Cowboys' Cedrick Wilson: No targets once again•
-
Cowboys' Cedrick Wilson: Second straight targetless outing•
-
Cowboys' Cedrick Wilson: Goes without target on Thanksgiving•
-
Cowboys' Cedrick Wilson: Reels in one pass•
-
Cowboys' Cedrick Wilson: Posts one catch in loss to Steelers•
-
Cowboys' Cedrick Wilson: Blanked against Eagles•