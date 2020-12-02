Wilson did not garner a target over 12 offensive snaps during Thursday's 41-16 loss to Washington. His lone rush attempt went for a one-yard loss.

Wilson will forever be tied to a dumbfounding coaching decision by Mike McCarthy and the Cowboys special-teams group, as his rush attempt on a fake punt in the fourth quarter failed miserably, turning the tide permanently in Washington's favor. The 25-year-old had posted receptions in consecutive games entering the Thanksgiving matchup, but his offensive contributions have been mostly forgettable since a 107-yard, two-touchdown effort Week 3 against Seattle. Over his past eight outings, Wilson has managed only 11 receptions for 79 yards, adding an 11-yard TD pass to his ledger Week 5 against the Giants.