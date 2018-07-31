Cowboys' Cedrick Wilson: Going to IR
The Cowboys placed Wilson (shoulder) on injured reserve Tuesday, Rob Phillips of the Cowboys' official site reports.
Wilson was believed to have suffered a torn labrum at Saturday's practice, and Tuesday's transaction appears to have confirmed as much. Depending on the severity of the issue and how the Cowboys emerge from the preseason, health-wise, he could be a candidate for IR/designated to return, but a decision won't be made on that front until the regular season.
