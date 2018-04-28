Cowboys' Cedrick Wilson: Headed to Dallas
The Cowboys selected Wilson in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 208th overall.
It's fitting that Wilson lands in Dallas, where he'll be teammates with Michael Gallup after the two dueled as the top receivers in the Mountain West the last two years. Both players transferred to their respective schools following JUCO stints -- Wilson playing at Boise State and Gallup at Colorado State -- and they both dominated the entirety of those two years. Wilson caught 139 passes for 2,640 yards (19.0 YPC) and 18 touchdowns in 26 games, but wasn't as good at the combine as Gallup was. Still, while Wilson's long speed is in question following a 4.55 40, his 37-inch vertical and 6.89-second three-cone drill give reason to think he might stick anyway.
