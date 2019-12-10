Play

Wilson (knee) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.

Wilson avoided a serious knee injury and won't need surgery, but he'll be shut down for the rest of the year. The second-year pro out of Boise State played in six games this year, hauling in five of eight targets for 46 yards while also contributing as a returner. Wilson will aim to get healthy for the team's offseason program.

