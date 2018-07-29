Cowboys' Cedrick Wilson: Likely has torn labrum

Wilson (shoulder) is believed to have torn his labrum and will undergo more tests to determine the next course of action, Ian Rapaport of NFL Network reports.

Wilson was expected to miss several days of practice due to the injury, but it now appears as though it will be longer than that before the rookie returns to action. Look for Marchie Murdock and Lance Lenoir to receive additional reps while Wilson is out.

