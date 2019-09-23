Wilson failed to catch his only target and returned one punt for 13 yards in Sunday's win over the Dolphins.

With Michael Gallup (knee) and Tavon Austin (concussion) both sidelined for Week 3, Wilson was added to the active roster but didn't see much action on offense, playing only 14 of 72 snaps (19 percent). His primary role will be on special teams, and he's likely to get bumped back to the practice squad once Austin is cleared to return.