Wilson caught five of six targets for 46 yards during Sunday's 24-22 loss to the Jets.

Wilson was a benefactor of Amari Cooper (quadriceps) exiting the Week 6 contest during the Cowboys' first drive and Randall Cobb (back) being sidelined. His five catches were the first of the season. Depending on the health of Dallas' receiving corps Week 7 versus the Eagles, Wilson could be in line for another notable role on offense.