Wilson caught three of four targets for 37 yards and returned three punts for 45 yards, including a 32-yard return that set up a one-yard touchdown run for Alfred Morris in the second quarter, during Saturday's preseason win over the Texans.

A sixth-round pick in 2018 out of Boise State, Wilson spent all of last season on IR after shoulder surgery and then suffered a concussion in the Cowboys' first preseason game this year, but he made his presence felt in his return to the lineup Saturday. Wilson's ability to provide a threat in the return game could end up giving him an edge in the competition to secure a depth WR role on the initial 53-man roster.