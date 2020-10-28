Wilson attracted zero targets during Sunday's 25-3 loss to Washington.
Wilson's production has been steadily trending downwards since his 107-yard, two-touchdown effort against the Seahawks in Week 3. He had averaged 22 receiving yards Weeks 4 through 6, and Sunday against Washington he was held without a catch for the third time this season. Dallas' offense has been struggling mightily since Dak Prescott suffered a season-ending ankle injury Oct. 11 against the Giants, and things went from bad to worse when Andy Dalton entered concussion protocol during the Week 7 loss. Philadelphia offers a promising Week 8 matchup if Dallas can steady its quarterback situation, as the Eagles have surrendered a 68.4 percent catch rate and seven receiving TDs to opposing wideouts.
