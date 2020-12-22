Wilson didn't receive a target in Sunday's 41-33 win over the 49ers.
Wilson didn't command a target for a fourth straight week. The third-year wide receiver's 5-107-2 performance in Week 3 against the Seahawks seems like ages ago.
