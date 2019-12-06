Cowboys' Cedrick Wilson: On crutches Thursday
Wilson was spotted on crutches following Thursday's loss to the Bears, noting that while an X-Ray he received did not show structural damage to his injured left knee, he will undergo an MRI Friday, Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Wilson appeared to tweak his left knee during the waning moments of the fourth quarter while attempting to haul in a long pass. It sounds as if the receiver's injury may be serious, in which case Devin Smith would figure to see more snaps. Wilson only has five catches for 46 yards on the year, however, so his absence should not create a gap in the Cowboys' passing attack.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 14 RB Preview: Sit Mack and Breida
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 14, including how to handle Matt Breida...
-
TNF preview, Cook, Thielen injury update
Who can you trust on Thursday night? Chris Towers breaks down the Bears and Cowboys, and wraps...
-
12/5 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew breaks down the AFC matchups on the Week 14 slate, debating...
-
Fantasy football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 14.
-
Week 14 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 14 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...