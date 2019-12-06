Wilson was spotted on crutches following Thursday's loss to the Bears, noting that while an X-Ray he received did not show structural damage to his injured left knee, he will undergo an MRI Friday, Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Wilson appeared to tweak his left knee during the waning moments of the fourth quarter while attempting to haul in a long pass. It sounds as if the receiver's injury may be serious, in which case Devin Smith would figure to see more snaps. Wilson only has five catches for 46 yards on the year, however, so his absence should not create a gap in the Cowboys' passing attack.