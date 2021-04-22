Wilson signed his original-round tender with the Cowboys on Thursday.
Wilson will stick around with Dallas for a fourth straight season. He stands to provide the Cowboys both with depth in the return game, and on offense behind starters Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup.
More News
-
Cowboys' Cedrick Wilson: Tendered by Dallas•
-
Cowboys' Cedrick Wilson: Productive early in 2020•
-
Cowboys' Cedrick Wilson: Catchless streak continues•
-
Cowboys' Cedrick Wilson: No targets once again•
-
Cowboys' Cedrick Wilson: Second straight targetless outing•
-
Cowboys' Cedrick Wilson: Goes without target on Thanksgiving•