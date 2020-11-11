Wilson hauled in one of his three targets for six receiving yards during Sunday's 24-19 loss to the Steelers.

With a pair of drops over his first 25 targets of 2020, it comes as no great surprise that Wilson's workload has been curtailed in recent weeks. Certainly a season-ending ankle injury to the electrifying Dak Prescott has factored into Wilson's reduced production as well. The 2018 sixth-round draft choice has just one catch on five combined targets over his past three outings, after collecting 173 receiving yards on 20 targets between Weeks 3 and 6.