Wilson caught one of two targets for seven yards in Sunday's 31-28 win over the Vikings.

Since the explosive 5-107-2 game back in Week 3, Wilson has averaged just 1.6 receptions and 11.3 receiving yards per game, totaling no touchdowns in that stretch. Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb are expected to continue handling a bulk of the workload on offense.