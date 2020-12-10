Wilson didn't receive a target in Tuesday's 34-17 loss to the Ravens.
Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton threw the ball 48 times Tuesday but didn't look Wilson's way for a second straight game. Wilson played 20 snaps (25 percent) and has handled a similar workload for most of the year. It'll be tough to get much tread as long as Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb are healthy.
