Wilson spent extra time working out with Dak Prescott in the offseason and has put together an impressive camp to date, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

A sixth-round pick in 2018, Wilson has good size and athleticism but hasn't yet been consistently healthy enough to make any kind of impact for the Cowboys. Even if he avoids further injuries there aren't likely to be a lot of targets available in an offense that already needs to account for Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup, 2020 first-round pick CeeDee Lamb and Ezekiel Elliott, but Wilson at least seems to be locking down the No. 4 spot on the wide receiver depth chart.