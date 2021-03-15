The Cowboys are placing an original-round tender on Wilson, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Wilson will play under at least a $2.13 million salary next season, and the Cowboys will have the option of matching any offer sheet he receives. The 2018 sixth-round pick emerged as a valuable depth receiver last season, and he flashed big-play ability on occasion (5-107-2 versus Seattle in Week 3). Of course, behind Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup, Wilson's offensive opportunities could be few and far between.