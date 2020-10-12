Wilson caught all four of his targets for 22 yards and threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Dak Prescott (ankle) in Sunday's win over the Giants.

Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore continue to find creative ways to get his No. 4 wide receiver involved. In this game, Wilson took a pitch from Prescott on an apparent reverse, only to throw the ball back to a wide-open QB for a score. With Prescott now lost for the season, however, and Andy Dalton taking over under center, Wilson's role could change or even disappear if the offense puts more emphasis on the running game.