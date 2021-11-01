Wilson caught all three targets for 84 yards and a touchdown, while also completing his lone pass attempt for 35 yards in Sunday's 20-16 win over Minnesota.

The Cowboys' aerial attack put on a show against the Vikings despite having backup quarterback Cooper Rush under center. All three of Dallas' top wideouts turned in strong fantasy games, with Wilson posting a new season high in receiving yards. The versatile performance could help his own stock, as Michael Gallup (calf) could return as soon as next week's tilt against the Broncos. Regardless of what the Cowboys' healthy roster looks like next week, Wilson is likely to remain a non-factor in fantasy, as third on the receiver depth chart is his ceiling.