Cowboys' Cedrick Wilson: Will miss multiple days of practice

Wilson (shoulder) is still undergoing tests and is expected to miss "several days" of practice, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Wilson suffered the injury during practice Saturday, and while there is yet to be an official diagnosis, it looks like the team is going to be extra cautious with the sixth-round pick. Expect an update on Wilson to come later in the week after testing is complete.

Our Latest Stories