Lamb had five catches (six targets) for 59 yards in a 20-17 loss to the Rams on Sunday.

Lamb made a big splash with a 33-yard reception on a deep crossing pattern, but it was otherwise a quiet night for the 17th-overall pick in his NFL debut. Even without a preseason, the rookie didn't look over-matched in his first taste of action against an NFL defense (and a good one at that). Amari Cooper led all Cowboy wideouts by a wide margin in terms of receptions (10) and targets (14), so it appears Lamb and fellow starter Michael Gallup (three receptions for 50 yards) will share No. 2 duties behind Cooper early in the season. The 21-year-old possesses loads of potential, so it wouldn't be surprising to see the occasional WR1 performance, especially in shootouts. That said, Sunday's opponent (the Atlanta Falcons) appears to be a prime example of a shootout-prone team, as they boast a powerful offense and a defense that just got torched for 322 yards and four touchdowns through the air.