Lamb (hip) was added to the injury report Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles, though he's still expected to play, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

The Cowboys are no friend to fantasy managers this week, with Lamb a late addition and QB Dak Prescott (thumb) surprisingly listed as questionable. The 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff further complicates things, but there's always the possibility of weekend reports that provide further clarity by Sunday morning/afternoon. If Lamb were to miss the contest, Michael Gallup and Noah Brown would get big boosts in target share projection, while either Simi Fehoko and Jalen Tolbert would take the No. 3 role. The Cowboys reportedly don't expect it to come to that, figuring Lamb's mid-week hip injury will be okay after he was held out of Friday's practice to rest it.