Lamb (shoulder) does not carry an injury designation ahead of Monday's contest against the Bengals, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Lamb was confident earlier this week that he'd be able to play in the primetime matchup, and he's now poised to enter an incredibly enticing fantasy position as the primary focal point for an offense that likely will need to move the ball through the air. The All-Pro wideout has gutted through a difficult shoulder injury since Week 9 and has failed to play more than 83 percent of the snaps in all but one of the last four games as a result, but he's effectively in must-play territory regardless given how porous Cincinnati's defense has been against the pass all season.