Lamb secured 11 of 14 targets for 100 yards in the Cowboys' 27-13 win over the Titans on Thursday night.

Lamb comfortably led the Cowboys in receptions, receiving yards and targets on the night, repeatedly capitalizing on a very short-handed Titans defense. The third-year wideout's performance included his fifth 100-yard tally of 2022 and tied his season high in receptions, and it also put him over the 100-catch mark for the campaign. Lamb's final opportunity to tune up for the postseason comes in a Week 18 road matchup versus the Commanders a week from Sunday.