Lamb (ankle) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Lamb now has missed both practices this week due to the high left-ankle sprain that's expected to sideline him for 3-to-4 weeks. However, the Cowboys have yet to make a ruling on his status for a Week 4 matchup with the Packers, something that may be confirmed as soon as the team posts its final injury report of the week Friday, or as late as 90 minutes before Sunday's 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff. No matter when it happens, the Dallas passing game likely will feature WR George Pickens and TE Jake Ferguson for at least the next few games, with WRs Jalen Tolbert and KaVontae Turpin also poised for larger roles.