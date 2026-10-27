Lamb brought in five of 12 targets for 74 yards and two touchdowns in the Cowboys' 38-21 win over the Eagles on Monday night.

Lamb led the Cowboys across the board in receptions, receiving yards and targets, and he added his fifth and sixth touchdowns of the season on nine- and 16-yard scoring grabs. The veteran star has 70 or more receiving yards in two straight and five of his last six contests overall, and his average of 11.6 targets per game gives Lamb an elite floor heading into a Week 8 home matchup against the Cardinals on Sunday.