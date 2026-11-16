Lamb secured seven of 13 targets for 72 yards and a touchdown in the Cowboys' 46-40 loss to the 49ers on Sunday.

Despite his own impressive numbers, Lamb played second fiddle to George Pickens for a change, as the latter doubled up the former in receptions and did the same with a yard to spare in receiving yards. Nevertheless, Lamb still put together a solid performance that included his eighth touchdown reception of the season, a spectacular leaping one-handed one-yard grab late in the fourth quarter. Lamb is now up to five consecutive double-digit target tallies and has at least 70 receiving yards in four of the last five contests heading into a Week 11 home matchup against the vulnerable Titans defense.