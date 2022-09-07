Lamb (foot) isn't listed on the Cowboys' injury report ahead of Sunday's game against Tampa Bay, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Lamb's foot injury this preseason was never considered serious and may have just been a bad bruise. He's locked in for a large share of the targets in the Dallas passing game with Amari Cooper off to Cleveland and Michael Gallup (knee) returning from an ACL tear and already ruled out for Week 1. The 23-year-old starts his season matching up with a Tampa Bay squad that typically has good efficiency numbers for a pass defense but also tends to see ample volume. The Bucs don't have a shutdown corner, but each of their top three players at the position -- Carlton Davis, Jamel Dean, Sean Murphy-Bunting -- has been with the team since at least 2019 and started at least 31 games.