Lamb finished with six receptions on 10 targets for 118 yards and a touchdown while adding 14 rushing yards on two attempts in Sunday's 22-20 loss to the Dolphins.

Lamb did all the heavy lifting for the Cowboys' offense Sunday, finishing as the team's leading receiver in every category while also chipping in 14 rushing yards to help a struggling rushing attack. All of this was not enough to lift Dallas past Miami, who won Sunday's contest on a last-second FG from Jason Sanders. Lamb extended his impressive touchdown streak to seven games, and he is just one receiving touchdown away from setting a new personal career best. The superstar wideout will shoot for his 10th receiving touchdown when the Cowboys host the Lions on Saturday.