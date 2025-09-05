Lamb secured seven of 13 targets for 110 yards in the Cowboys' 24-20 loss to the Eagles on Thursday night.

The final line is certainly aesthetically pleasing for fantasy purposes, but it's a couple of the targets that Lamb failed to corral that loom largest over the Cowboys' surprisingly close loss. The star wideout couldn't find the handle on a crisp Dak Prescott third-down throw on the first play of the fourth quarter, and he subsequently saw a perfectly timed lob down the left sideline on fourth down skirt through his hands as he dove for the ball just past the two-minute warning. Lamb did quickly get his first 100-yard effort of the season on the board, and despite his untimely drops, he'll naturally be in line for another busy afternoon when the Cowboys host the Giants in their Week 2 home opener on Sunday, Sept. 14.