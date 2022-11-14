Lamb corralled 11 of 15 targets for 150 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 31-28 overtime loss to the Packers.

Lamb finally broke the century mark in receiving yards for the first time in 2022 after coming close on a couple occasions. Dallas' star wideout also tallied his first double-digit reception and multi-score game in this monster fantasy performance. The 23-year-old now carries a healthy 53/706/5 line through nine contests, putting him well on pace for career highs in all three categories. Lamb will look to build off of his best showing of the season in a favorable matchup against a vulnerable Minnesota secondary next Sunday.