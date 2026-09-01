Lamb said Monday that he believes that he and fellow wideout George Pickens can both improve upon their lofty production from 2025 heading into their second season as teammates, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports. "We can be real, real vicious together. I know that. He knows that," Lamb said. "And every day we strive to do it. We've had a lot of success together. But I know there's much more out there for us."

The presence of Pickens will make it difficult for Lamb to reclaim the elevated target shares he enjoyed earlier in his career, but better overall health might be enough for the latter receiver to bounce back to some degree in 2026. Despite missing nearly full four games because of a sprained ankle along with sitting out the second half of another game due to a concussion, Lamb still hauled in 75 passes and finished with his fifth straight 1,000-plus-yard receiving season in 2025. Pickens, meanwhile, feasted when Lamb was limited to just seven total snaps from Weeks 3 through 6 (24-427-5 receiving line on 35 targets), and remained plenty useful for fantasy purposes in the Cowboys' other 13 games (69-1,002-4 line on 102 targets). Heading into the upcoming season, neither Lamb nor Pickens will face any major threats to their perch atop the pass-catching hierarchy, but after scoring a career-low three touchdowns in 2025, Lamb may need to poach more high-value targets from tight end Jake Ferguson in order to justify his first-round sticker price in fantasy drafts. Ferguson emerged as a trusted option for quarterback Dak Prescott in the red zone, finishing with a team-high 24 targets in that area and hitting paydirt eight times.