Lamb brought in 10 of 12 targets for 67 yards and rushed once for one yard in the Cowboys' 34-26 win over the Commanders on Sunday.

Lamb led the Cowboys in receptions, receiving yards and targets on a day when he was atypically contained to mostly short-area targets. The talented wideout still clawed his way to a fantasy-relevant effort while once again displaying plenty of chemistry with fill-in quarterback Cooper Rush, with the duo now having connected on 18 occasions for 160 yards on 24 pass attempts over the last two games. Lamb projects to remain heavily involved again in a Week 13 home matchup against the Giants on Thanksgiving Day.