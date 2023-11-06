Lamb caught 11 of 16 targets for 191 yards in Sunday's 28-23 loss to the Eagles.
While he couldn't get into the end zone, Lamb still had a massive day and set a new career high in yardage for a single game. The fourth-year wideout has topped 100 yards in three straight contests as the Dallas passing game has roared to life, posting a 30-466-2 line on 37 targets over that stretch, but Lamb doesn't figure to be as busy in Week 10 against a Giants team that the Cowboys routed 40-0 in their first meeting this season.
