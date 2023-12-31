Lamb recorded 13 catches on 17 targets for 227 yards and one touchdown in Saturday's 20-19 win over the Lions.

The Lions picked off Lamb's first target, which was the only disappointing part of his performance on the night. One possession later, he beat the Detroit secondary deep for a 92-yard touchdown on the way to a career-best 227-yard performance. Lamb also chipped in other big plays of 31 and 22 yards, marking the first time he's recorded three receptions of at least 20 yards since Week 10. He also set the Cowboys' single-season record for both receptions and yards with the performance.