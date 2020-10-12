Lamb caught eight of 11 targets for a career-high 124 yards in Sunday's 37-34 win over the Giants.

The rookie was Dak Prescott's favorite target through the early part of the game, and no other Cowboys' receiver ended the afternoon with more than four targets. However, after Prescott left in the third quarter with a likely season-ending ankle injury and Andy Dalton took over under center, it was Michael Gallup who was on the end of two huge completions to set up the game-winning field goal. It remains to be seen what the Dallas passing game will look like with Dalton taking the reins, but Lamb should remain heavily involved heading into a Week 6 clash with Arizona.