Lamb caught all three of his targets for 66 yards in Monday night's 41-21 win over the Eagles.

Lamb made his presence felt with a deep ball off play-action early on, going 44 yards to the one-yard line on Dallas' opening drive. The second-year wideout made a couple grabs afterward as well, but it surprisingly was tight end Dalton Schultz who led the Cowboys in all major receiving categories. Still, with at least 65 yards in each of his first three games, Lamb heads into Week 4's matchup against an improved Panthers defense -- albeit without top rookie cornerback Jaycee Horn (foot) -- with a promising recent track record.