Lamb (ankle) was a full practice participant Friday and doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against Washington, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Lamb apparently wasn't kidding when he told reporters that he's ready to play and doesn't anticipate any limitations. He even upgraded to full participation at the end of the week, following limited practices Wednesday and Thursday. Fellow Cowboys wideout KaVontae Turpin (foot) also is cleared to return this week, potentially pushing Jalen Tolbert and/or Ryan Flournoy to the bench.