Lamb (shoulder) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game at Carolina, Patrik Walker of the Cowboys' official site reports.
Lamb will continue playing through an AC joint sprain that he initially suffered Week 9. He aggravated the injury a few weeks ago, but that hasn't impacted his playing time or target volume in subsequent games.
