Lamb cleared concussion protocol Friday and will be available to play Sunday against the Vikings, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

After sustaining the concussion in last Thursday's loss to the Lions, Lamb made rapid progress through the five-step protocol. He took the field for the Cowboys' first Week 15 practice Wednesday as a limited participant, then took another step forward Thursday, when he upgraded to full participation. Lamb has since been removed from the protocol after being cleared by an independent neurologist, setting the stage for him to handle his typical role Sunday. Since returning to action Week 7 following a three-game absence due to an ankle injury, Lamb is averaging 5.9 catches for 91.9 receiving yards and has scored three touchdowns over a stretch of seven contests.