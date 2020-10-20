Lamb hauled in seven of 10 targets for 64 yards in the Cowboys' 38-10 loss to the Cardinals on Monday night. He also netted one yard on two punt returns and fumbled once but recovered.

Lamb drew even with Amari Cooper for the team lead in receptions while checking in second to him in receiving yardage. New starter Andy Dalton locked in on Lamb frequently during the second half in particular, although as the rookie receiver's final line demonstrates, almost all of the throws were very close to the line of scrimmage. The fact Lamb logged a double-digit target total in his first game with Dalton under center does certainly give fantasy managers reason for optimism, and the he'll look to put together another productive effort versus the Washington Football Team in Week 7.