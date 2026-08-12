Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb: Connecting with Prescott at camp

Lamb recently told reporters that he and QB Dak Prescott are "hitting on all cylinders" at training camp, Tommy Yarish of DallasCowboys.com reports.

Lamb said his goals for 2026 are to win, stay healthy and dominate. "Whatever the numbers look like, that's cool," he said. Lamb's fantasy production was disappointing last year, but only due to a lack of touchdowns (three) and a prolonged stretch of missed time (three full games, plus nearly all of another). He finished with career highs for yards per catch (14.4) and aDOT (11.8) while posting his second-best mark for yards per route run (2.27). Lamb was efficient pretty much everywhere besides the red zone, where his 17 targets (t-8th among WRs) yielded eight catches for 57 yards and two TDs. He's been healthy throughout the offseason and training camp, with no report any missed time or limitations.