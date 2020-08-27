Lamb has lined up both outside and in the slot during camp and has looked comfortable in all formations, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore seems intent on finding ways to get the ball into the rookie's hands, as Lamb has been used on jet sweeps and reverses as well. It remains to be seen how big a workload Lamb can carve out working behind established options Ezekiel Elliott, Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup this season, but he has the talent to make an impact on a per-touch basis even if he doesn't get a lot of volume.