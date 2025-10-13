Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer said Monday he's "hopeful" about the chances of Lamb (ankle) returning Week 7 versus the Commanders and said the plan is for the star wide receiver to practice Wednesday, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Lamb looks set to return to practice for the first time since he sustained a left high-ankle sprain Week 3 in Dallas' loss to the Bears, and to tentatively return to action after having missed three consecutive games. Whether Lamb is indeed able to retake the field versus Washington on Sunday, and how large a workload he's able to handle if so, will come down to the extent of his practice activity. In addition to George Pickens and tight end Jake Ferguson, wide receiver Ryan Flournoy has benefited from increased opportunities on offense in recent weeks, though his targets will stand to diminish once Lamb is cleared to retake the field.