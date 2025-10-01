Coach Brian Schottenheimer said Wednesday that Lamb (ankle) is "progressing well," but the Cowboys will "see how the week goes" before making a decision on his status for Week 5, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Despite reports that Lamb suffered a high left-ankle sprain during a Week 3 loss at Chicago, the Cowboys waited until last Friday to rule out the wide receiver for this past Sunday's eventual tie with the Packers. It remains to be seen if the team proceeds in a similar manner this week, but Lamb technically will have three chances to mix into drills before Friday's practice report potentially makes a ruling on his availability for Sunday's game at the Jets. Per Jon Machota of The Athletic, Lamb was spotted doing rehab work without a walking boot during Wednesday's practice.