Lamb caught all 13 of his targets for 98 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 38-10 win over the Commanders.

With the Cowboys needing a victory to secure an NFC East title and the No. 2 seed in the NFC, Dak Prescott leaned heavily on Lamb once again. The fourth-year wideout put a bow on his incredible campaign with a four-yard TD grab just before halftime and a six-yard score in the third quarter, and Lamb's 135 catches on the season not only set a new franchise record, they made him the first player in Dallas history to lead the NFL in the category. If the Bills' secondary shuts down Tyreek Hill on Sunday night, Lamb's 1,749 receiving yards could also end up leading the league. He'll roll into the postseason with a juicy matchup on tap in the wild-card round against a Packers secondary that struggled badly at times down the stretch.