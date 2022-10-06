Lamb didn't practice Thursday due to a groin injury, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
After avoiding the injury report Wednesday, Lamb made an appearance one day later. While he didn't take part in any drills Thursday, he was spotted during the open portion of practice in the Cowboys' rehab group stretching and working with resistance cords with the training staff, according to Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News. Afterward, Lamb told Todd Archer of ESPN.com that he's "fine," and "we're good...I don't want to scare nobody." In the end, Lamb could be proven correct if he avoids a game-day designation heading into the weekend, but for the time being his status should be monitored closely in advance of Sunday's game at the Rams.
More News
-
Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb: Strong production again•
-
Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb: Overcomes early drop•
-
Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb: Hauls in 75 yards in Sunday's win•
-
Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb: Just two catches on 11 targets•
-
Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb: Avoids injury report•
-
Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb: Not in line to play Friday•